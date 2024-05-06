Veteran actress Manisha Koirala, who shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest Netflix venture, Heeramandi: The Diamong Bazaar, received heartfelt accolades from none other than the legendary Rekha.

Rekha’s heartfelt words of praise leave Manisha Koirala teary-eyed: “My prayers have come true”

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Koirala unveiled Rekha's emotional reaction to her performance, sharing, "She was telling me that 18-20 years ago, she was offered this role." Moved by Rekha's endorsement, Koirala recounted, "Bachcha, I was praying that if I don’t do this role, you should do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvellously; you have gone through so much in life and you have brought life to the character."

Rekha's admiration didn't just leave a mark on Koirala; it reverberated through the industry as well. During the Los Angeles premiere of the series, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali disclosed Rekha's previous association with the project, stating, "This was 18 years ago, at one point it was Rekha ji, Kareena and Rani Mukerji." Bhansali's revelation sheds light on the intricate casting journey that ultimately led to the current ensemble featuring Koirala alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Koirala, along with a stellar cast, brings to life the rich tapestry of characters residing in the enchanting world of tawaifs. Reflecting on Rekha's influence, Koirala expressed her admiration, proclaiming, "Rekha Ji is a goddess. I love her. She is the most graceful and poetic. What an artist she is." With Rekha's blessing echoing in her heart, Koirala's portrayal adds another layer of depth and authenticity to the narrative, enriching the viewer's experience of Bhansali's magnum opus.

