Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to Humare Baarah, film to release on June 7

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to Humare Baarah, film to release on June 7

en Bollywood News Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to Humare Baarah, film to release on June 7

After many hurdles, Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan's upcoming film, retitled Humare Baarah, finally gets its release date.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has changed the title of Hum Do Humara Baarah to Humaare Baraah. Now, the makers of the movie have confirmed the news in a latest official announcement. The film stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor and popular television actor Parth Samthaan, who is making his film debut.

Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to Humare Baarah, film to release on June 7

The makers have also revealed that the movie will release on the big screen on June 7. To mark the announcement, the film's new poster has been released, giving audiences a sneak peek at what to expect.

Humare Baarah is directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment, Ravi S. Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. The film is co-produced by Triloki Prasad. It also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, debutant Aditi Bhatpahri and others in prominent roles.

Elated about the film, versatile actor Annu Kapoor, who plays the main lead, said, “Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I'm excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7th.”

Talking more about the film, producers Ravi S. Gupta and Birender Bhagat said in a joint statement, “Producing Humare Baarah has been a privilege. All the teams have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and I'm thrilled to finally share the film with audiences after so many hurdles. The new title reflects the essence of the movie, and I believe it will resonate with viewers. This film will highlight the most important and crucial problem of our country and we hope that our film is an eye opener for the audience.”

The film’s poster sets the tone for the anticipated release. Humare Baarah is released by Viacom18 Studios on June 7.

Also Read: Shoojit Sircar says, “There are many things I would want to change in Vicky Donor, but not much in October”

More Pages: Hamare Baarah Box Office Collection

