Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as the highly anticipated psychological thriller film, Kartam Bhugtam, unveils its trailer today! Directed by the acclaimed Soham P Shah, known for his work on films like Kaal and Luck, Kartam Bhugtam promises a gripping narrative that translates to "what goes around, comes around" – a narrative that perfectly encapsulates the film's intriguing plot.

Sharing his excitement, director Soham P. Shah expressed, “It’s been a gratifying experience to have worked with solid actors like Shreyas, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha. Working with such actors makes a director’s craft shine better. It’s the time of real storytelling, as the audience wants original ideas. A special thanks goes to Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. for their unwavering support and belief in this project. Their backing allowed us to create a film that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.”

“We are incredibly excited to be embarking on this journey with Kartam Bhugtam! This marks our very first project as a production house, and having the immensely talented Soham P Shah at the helm, along with such a stellar cast, is an absolute dream come true. We are confident that this film will not only captivate audiences but will also set a high bar for our future endeavors,” said Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Lead actor Shreyas Talpade also expressed his gratitude and said, “Soham's vision for the film is exceptional, and his direction truly elevates the entire project. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. on this project and their dedication to the film has been inspiring. I can't wait for audiences to witness this unique story come to life on the big screen.”

The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. Kartam Bhugtam is all set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 17, 2024, and will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – ensuring a pan-India theatrical release.

Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., Kartam Bhugtam is poised to be a cinematic treat for fans of psychological thrillers. With its captivating trailer launch today, the wait for the film's release just got even more exciting!

