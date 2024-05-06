Amidst anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, filmmaker Abhishek Singh is also all set to helm the adaptation of the Hindu epic. For the unversed, Abhishek Singh’s film, titled Shri Ramayan Katha, will feature Lock Upp fame and influencer Anjali Arora as Goddess Sita. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s film will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, playing the lead.

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora claims she will play Goddess Sita in Abhishek Singh’s Shri Ramayan Katha: “I was finalised last month”

Speaking of securing the role of Sita in Abhishek Singh’s next film, Anjali Arora expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity. In an interview with ETimes, Anjali asserted, “I believe they saw something in me that convinced them I could do justice to the character. I was finalised last month, and since then, I have been watching videos, doing readings, and attending workshops. I will give my best to do justice to the character.”

Anjali also revealed initial uncertainties, acknowledging the competitive nature of the audition process. Despite the daunting prospect of vying against numerous actors, Anjali's earnest commitment to the character won over the filmmakers, earning her the coveted role.

Since her confirmation last month, Anjali has immersed herself in meticulous preparation, delving into research through videos and workshops to ensure an authentic portrayal of Sita. Embracing the inevitable comparisons to Sai Pallavi's interpretation, she welcomes the opportunity to be evaluated alongside an accomplished actress, stating, "If I am compared to a Bollywood actress, I will be happy."

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that the official announcement of Shri Ramayan Katha has not been made. Meanwhile, a bunch of pictures from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana were leaked online including Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi. However, Nitesh Tiwari is yet to officially announce the film.

