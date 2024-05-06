comscore
Last Updated 06.05.2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Jolly LLB 3 update: Huma Qureshi to reprise Pushpa Mishra in Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer: Report 

Jolly LLB 3 update: Huma Qureshi to reprise Pushpa Mishra in Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer: Report 

Huma Qureshi played the female lead in the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jolly LLB 3 just got a major casting boost with the addition of Huma Qureshi. A recent report by Pinkvilla has confirmed that Qureshi has joined the cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. As per the report, Huma, who played Pushpa Mishra in the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2, is likely to reprise her character. Filming for the third installment has already begun in Rajasthan, with Kumar and Warsi portraying their respective Jolly characters.

“Huma Qureshi will be joining the cast of Jolly LLB 3. She is traveling to Ajmer today to begin filming for the project,” the report quoted a source. The news comes shortly after a fun video posted by Kumar and Warsi on Instagram, announcing the film's commencement. The lighthearted video featured both actors introducing themselves as their characters, Jagdishwar Mishra (Kumar) and Jagdish Tyagi (Warsi), with veteran actor Saurabh Shukla also making an appearance. 

The caption hinted at the film's comedic tone: "Who's the original and who's the duplicate? We don't know yet. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!" 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Staying true to the franchise's roots, Jolly LLB 3 will be a situational comedy set within the Indian legal system. The story revolves around a conflict between the two Jollys, with Saurabh Shukla playing the judge. This time, reportedly, the case will be bigger and a lot more complicated than the previous installments. Filming will primarily take place in Mumbai and real locations across Rajasthan. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.

