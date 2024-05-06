Amazon Prime Video is today one of the biggest OTT platforms in India. Several people played a part in making the streaming giant a force to reckon with in India and one of them was Aparna Purohit. And now, it is being said that she has resigned from her post of Head of India and SEA Originals. And if all goes well, she’s expected to be hired in an enviable position at Aamir Khan’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

SCOOP: Aparna Purohit resigns from Amazon Prime Video; expected to join Aamir Khan Productions

Aparna Purohit joined Amazon Prime Video India in January 2016 as Head of Creative Development. In April 2019, she was promoted to Head of India Originals and in 2022, she was assigned the plum post of Head of India and SEA Originals. She was also a regular at launch events of Amazon Prime Video’s original films and web shows.

An industry insider commented, “She is in advanced talks with Aamir Khan and in a few days, it’ll be known if she has accepted the job offer and pay package. Aamir has often said that he has grand plans for Aamir Khan Productions. Signing Aparna could be the step in that direction. Together, they can churn out some solid content.”

It is, however, not known when Aparna Purohit will end her tenure at Amazon Prime Video and whether she will grace the Panchayat 3 and Mirzapur 3’s launches. The insider commented, “Her sensible talks and million-dollar watt smile added to the charm in the Prime Video events. She’ll surely be missed.” While the much-awaited show Panchayat 3 will be released on May 28, Mirzapur 3 is expected to premiere in July.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions’ recently released film, Laapataa Ladies, got universal acclaim and trended well in cinemas. Ever since it dropped on Netflix, it has become a huge talking point on social media.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Laapataa Ladies a “gem”: “Take a bow”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.