Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has officially put an end to the swirling rumours by confirming her relationship with director Sharan Sharma. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, she boldly stated, "Yes, I am in a relationship with Sharan." While acknowledging her romance with Sharma, Kapoor also maintained a stance of privacy regarding her personal life, stating, "While I have not hidden the fact that I am dating him, I don’t like to discuss my personal life too much."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor confirms relationship with director Sharan Sharma: “I am in a relationship with him”

Reflecting on her journey in the film industry, Kapoor emphasized the importance of carving her own path to success, independent of familial connections. She highlighted the significance of self-reliance, expressing, "I have been friends with actors, but I never expected them to help me out in any way." Kapoor's determination to establish herself based on her own merits underscores her commitment to personal growth and professional integrity.

As Kapoor continues to make strides in her acting career, she is known for her performances in projects like Guilty and the recent Netflix release Monica… O My Darling. Meanwhile, Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is gearing up for his upcoming project Mr & Mrs Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. With their respective ventures, Kapoor and Sharma are poised to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry, both personally and professionally.

