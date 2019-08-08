Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.08.2019 | 9:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan release deferred to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s War

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy promoting Jabariya Jodi, is set to star in Milap Zaveri’s revenge drama, Marjaavaan. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria & Rakul Preet Singh, is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Well, the film isn’t the only release on that day. Yash Raj Films‘ production War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is also releasing on the same day and happens to be one of the biggest movies of the year. But, it seems like the clash will be avoided and War will have a solo release.

EXCLUSIVE Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan release deferred to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff's War

According to a source, “War is easily one of the highly awaited movies of the year since it stars two of the biggest stars – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The makers of War are looking a grand release with 4500 screens. With the solo release, not only will they get a long opening weekend, but they will also get good 17 days for their film until the next big release which is Housefull 4.  Meanwhile, Marjaavaan won’t have enough screens and this will affect the box office business. This is why the makers have planned to shift their release. The plan is to announce the new release date soon.”

Now, we wait for the new release date. Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani & T-Series and directed by Milap Zaveri.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan is the next intense love story after Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara…

Jabariya Jodi: CBFC removes reference to…

Super 30 Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, veteran…

Sidharth Malhotra kickstarts second schedule…

Hrithik Roshan thinks it’s sad that his…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification