EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan release deferred to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s War

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy promoting Jabariya Jodi, is set to star in Milap Zaveri’s revenge drama, Marjaavaan. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria & Rakul Preet Singh, is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Well, the film isn’t the only release on that day. Yash Raj Films‘ production War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is also releasing on the same day and happens to be one of the biggest movies of the year. But, it seems like the clash will be avoided and War will have a solo release.

According to a source, “War is easily one of the highly awaited movies of the year since it stars two of the biggest stars – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The makers of War are looking a grand release with 4500 screens. With the solo release, not only will they get a long opening weekend, but they will also get good 17 days for their film until the next big release which is Housefull 4. Meanwhile, Marjaavaan won’t have enough screens and this will affect the box office business. This is why the makers have planned to shift their release. The plan is to announce the new release date soon.”

Now, we wait for the new release date. Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani & T-Series and directed by Milap Zaveri.

