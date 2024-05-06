Set to be the first Hindi Cinema franchise with a fifth installment, Housefull 5 is slated to release on June 6, 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan set for grand return with Housefull 5: “Looking forward to having mad fun with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh”

Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing another exciting announcement of Abhishek Bachchan joining back the star-studded cast for Housefull 5. Scheduled to start filming in the UK in August 2024, this installment promises to be an uproarious adventure. With Abhishek Bachchan's stellar comedic timing adding to the mix, fans can anticipate even more laughter and entertainment.

Sajid Nadiadwala expresses his delight, stating, "I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film."

Abhishek shares, "Housefull is one of my favourite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun”.

Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani is touted to be one of the challenging films from a logistics lense as it will be completely shot in a cruise with a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and now Abhishek Bachchan.

