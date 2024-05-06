Thapan's mother, Rita Devi, filed a petition in the High Court on May 3 alleging foul play and claiming her son was killed by the police.

The Salman Khan house firing case has taken a new turn as the family of Anuj Thapan, one of the accused who died in police custody, has approached the Bombay High Court. Thapan's family alleges custodial torture and murder and is seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused seeks CBI probe in High Court

Family Disputes Police Version of Events

According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, Thapan's mother, Rita Devi, filed a petition in the High Court on Friday, May 3. The petition disputes the police claim that Thapan committed suicide in the lock-up. Devi alleges foul play and claims her son was killed. The petition requests the High Court to direct a CBI investigation into Thapan's death. It further alleges that Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by police while in custody.

The petition also seeks several pieces of evidence from the police, which includes CCTV footage of the police station and lock-up where Thapan was held, Call Data Records (CDR) of police officials involved in the firing incident investigation (from April 24 to May 2), and a fresh post-mortem examination of Thapan's body.

Background of the Case

Four individuals, including Thapan, were arrested in connection with the firing incident at Salman Khan's residence on April 14. The other arrested individuals are Sonu Bishnoi, and alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi remain wanted in the case.

Thapan was arrested on April 26 from Punjab on charges of supplying firearms and ammunition for the firing. He was remanded to police custody until April 30. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) was invoked in the case by the police. On April 29, all four accused, including Thapan, were produced before a special court and remanded to police custody until May 8th. However, Thapan was found dead in the lock-up toilet on May 1.

The High Court is yet to schedule a hearing on the petition.

