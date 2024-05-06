Ever since Animal released, Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town. Among superstar actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, who received immense love, was also Triptii who too garnered attention for her role as Zoya in the film. The actress, who has in the past delivered power-packed performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala, has been on a signing spree since the success of her 2023 release. Along with a series of films which are in the pipeline, the actress has now also been onboarded as the face of a mega real estate project in Goa, which interestingly, also has Amitabh Bachchan as a brand ambassador.

Animal actress Triptii Dimri becomes the face of a mega project by Abhinandan Lodha in Goa

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has onboarded Triptii Dimri – as the face of its latest project in the heart of Goa which comprises of an expansive 130+ acre, 5-star luxury plotted development nestled in Bicholim. This exclusive and premium project is aimed at redefining opulence, and boasts of a host of amenities designed to offer an unmatched experience. Highlighting this project’s commitment to embodying class, Triptii Dimri shot extensively in Goa as a part of her brand photoshoot.

In the past, the actress had credited her success to Animal as well as her hard work, as the reason for her signing spree. “I have had sleepless nights post Animal, due to the excitement of the release and am really happy with its success. I think there will be a shift in my career now. I’m getting a lot of love from people; it’s quite overwhelming and when you are appreciated for something that you’ve done, it motivates you to do better,” mentioned Triptii in an interview with Pinkvilla. She had further revealed to Hindustan Times, “When I started off as an actor, very few projects would be happening. People would wait for even six months to get acting jobs, and I had to work hard. Today, however, there are so many opportunities to do work. There’s enough work for actors, especially because of OTT, so it’s a good feeling.”

One Goa’s centrepiece is a magnificent 5-star hotel, seamlessly integrated with a sprawling 40,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque man-made sea and beach, One GOA is a mere 40-minute drive from the newly inaugurated MOPA airport.

On the other hand, speaking of Triptii Dimri, the actress has interesting projects as a part of her lineup which includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aryan, Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal as well as Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. Apart from these, the actress will also be a part of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s sequel – Animal Park.

