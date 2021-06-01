To simply say that South Korean juggernaut BTS' latest single 'Butter' is a summer bop of the year would be an understatement. After breaking Youtube and Spotify records apart from once again setting new Guinness World Records with the song, BTS has soared high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group earns their third solo No. 1 debut on the chart and fourth, overall.

BTS earns the group's fourth No. 1 song, after 'Dynamite', 'Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat)' and 'Life Goes On.' According to Billboard, "'Butter' earned 32.2 million U.S. streams and sold 242,800 downloads in the week ending May 27. It also attracted 18.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending May 30. The song is the 1,125th No. 1 in Hot 100 history, and the 54th to debut at No. 1."

"Butter" is the 1,125th No. 1 in #Hot100 history, and the 54th to debut at No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

BTS becomes the first act in history to earn three Not. 1 debut on the Hot 100 chart. All the four No. 1 coming their way within 9 months. Billboard reports that this marks "any act's quickest accumulation of four initial leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade-and-a-half ago. Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970."

Among groups, @BTS_twt achieves the fastest run to four #Hot100 No. 1s since the Jackson 5 in 1970. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

The song debuts with a record-breaking "289.2 MILLION streams on the Billboard Global 200, the highest ever in the chart's history, previously held by "Life Goes On" (152.5M)." They also become the first group in history to have 7 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, with the largest digital sales week of 2021 with 'Butter' (242,800). Interestingly, BTS has gone for all-kill with the song as the song not only debuted atop on Hot 100 chart but also Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US.

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

Take a look at the chart unveiled on June 1, 2021.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

All seven members seem to awake in South Korea. They began to post congratulatory messages and dropped group pictures.

On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. Furthermore, the single has broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

After three YouTube records, BTS made their way to Spotify. 'Butter' garnered "11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

The pop icons debuted the performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021 followed by a second performance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and a third performance on the Good Morning America 2021 Summer Concert Series on May 28. BTS recently announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY.

