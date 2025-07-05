Following their successful association with Pokémon GO, Bollywood’s beloved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have now signed on as brand ambassadors for Casagrand, a leading real estate developer. The announcement marks another high-profile collaboration for the duo, known for their relatable charm and strong on-screen chemistry.

Commenting on the development, Diptakirti Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer at Casagrand, said, “At Casagrand, every brand ambassador we associate with is an extension of our promise to deliver thoughtfully crafted homes that elevate lifestyles. For our Pune market debut, we have designed homes that offer 'much more' — more space, more connectivity, and more amenities — to the modern homebuyer.”

She further added, “Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh perfectly embody this narrative, as they bring a wonderful balance of aspiration and relatability to our target audience. Their chemistry is in full bloom in our new TVC, which beautifully captures the happy vibes of our homes that we aim to highlight.”

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time the couple has signed on together for a brand. In October 2024, they were announced as brand ambassadors for Pokémon GO.

Genelia shared her excitement at the time, saying, “As a mom and a proud Indian, the 'Festival of Light' event is a beautiful blend of tradition and technology. It's incredible to see Pokémon GO celebrate Indian culture in such a fun and engaging way — especially with characters like Pikachu wearing a saree! Pokémon has always been special to me, and Pikachu is both my kids' favourite. Seeing it in a saree was a delightful experience. Being able to share that joy with my family and the world through such an innovative platform is truly exciting.”

Riteish echoed her sentiments, adding, “As someone who loves technology and gaming, being part of the Pokémon GO family feels like a natural fit. I’ve been playing the game since it launched in India in 2016, and now promoting it is truly thrilling. It encourages fun while keeping our cultural heritage alive in such an interactive way.”

Genelia is currently seen in Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, while Riteish was last seen in Housefull 5. He will next be seen in Dhamaal 4.

