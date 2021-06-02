In one of the most shocking news, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested earlier this week over alleged domestic violence against his wife Nisha Rawal. The actress had filed a complaint after a brawl at home that led to a head injury. While Karan Mehra claimed that his wife banged her head on the wall in multiple statements to media, she states he has been abusive.

In multiple reports, Karan Mehra claimed that his wife was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. To which, Nisha has responded by stating that she indeed has been diagnosed but that was in 2014 when she had suffered a miscarriage. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said at the press conference on Tuesday.

In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a Mom’s group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child I did not have anyone to talk to about the loss. I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that’s when I went to a therapist. In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn’t let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything," she said.

Talking about the night of May 31 when she filed a complaint, Nisha said, “I lashed out on him about all the feelings that I had bottled up. We spoke and he was visibly upset. When I got up to leave the room, he held my hair and pushed me against the wall. He also held my neck while pinning me against the wall.”

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have a son, Kavish.

