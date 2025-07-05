Tomorrow, July 6, is the birthday of the energetic superstar Ranveer Singh and on this occasion, an asset of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, will be released by its makers. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the producers have already locked the release date of the film – December 5, 2025.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are of the opinion that it would be an ideal time to bring out the film. A meeting was held with all the stakeholders, including Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. They all agreed that December 5 will be the appropriate release date. The teaser, which will drop tomorrow, will mention that the film will be storming in cinemas on the first Friday of December.”

This means that Dhurandhar will clash with The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt and others. The horror comedy is mounted on a huge scale and will be released in multiple languages. However, both films belong to diverse genres and hence, both have the potential to attract audiences on the sheer power of their content and star power. Interestingly, both films feature Sanjay Dutt. And that’s not all. Another film is also up for release on the same day – Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled next featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. Reportedly, it is inspired by real-life incidents revolving around the younger days of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The source also said that the fans are in for a big surprise on July 6, “Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar are going to astonish one and all with the asset of Dhurandhar. It’ll be the perfect birthday gift for Ranveer. Fans and moviegoers at large are expected to lap it up.”

