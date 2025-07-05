Aditya Dhar has an epic ‘Dhurandar’ birthday surprise for Ranveer Singh; actor remains in the dark about film’s first look

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar had something extraordinary planned for Ranveer Singh ahead of his birthday this year — and it’s not your typical cake-and-candles celebration. Aditya’s grand idea is to surprise his leading man with the first look of their highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar.

What was to make this surprise thrilling was that Ranveer Singh was not supposed to know about it. Aditya had been secretly preparing a special unit from the film to unveil as a birthday gift for the superstar. However, despite Dhar’s best efforts to keep it under wraps, word eventually reached Ranveer. When Ranveer confronted Aditya about the buzz, Aditya initially tried to dodge the question. But Ranveer’s curiosity didn’t allow the matter to rest. After relentless questioning, Aditya finally admitted the truth — but asked Ranveer to trust him and wait for the official first look reveal.

Sources close to the production reveal that Aditya Dhar has gone to great lengths to ensure that the surprise remains intact. Even though Ranveer has been part of the film’s journey and has seen the early rushes of Dhurandhar, the final electrifying first look unit has been kept strictly confidential. “Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn't seen thefinal cut,” an insider shared, teasing the magnitude of the surprise. “It's entirely Aditya's ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar.”

The buzz around Dhurandhar has been building ever since the film was announced. Apart from Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film features a power-packed ensemble including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. However, the names of the leading ladies have been kept tightly under wraps, adding another layer of intrigue.

In fact, several photos from the sets of Dhurandhar have gone viral over the past few months, further increasing fan anticipation. With its star-studded cast and a director known for delivering cinematic spectacles, this film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases.

All eyes are now on Ranveer’s birthday on July 6, when Aditya Dhar is expected to finally unveil the much-guarded first look. Fans are waiting to see whether the surprise will truly live up to the hype.

