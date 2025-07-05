Just a day before turning 40, Ranveer Singh has sent fans into a frenzy by wiping his entire Instagram feed. The actor, known for his vibrant social media presence, has left behind only a cryptic Instagram Story that reads: "12:12" — adding fuel to speculation about a major reveal. The timing has not gone unnoticed. Buzz has been building around Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, with reports suggesting that a special asset from the film is set to drop on Ranveer’s birthday, July 6.

Sources close to the production confirm that the director had meticulously planned a surprise unveiling of the film’s first look as a birthday gift for his leading man. However, the secret didn’t stay under wraps for long. According to the buzz, Ranveer caught wind of the surprise and confronted Dhar about it. While the filmmaker initially tried to dodge the topic, he eventually confirmed the plan and urged Ranveer to trust him and wait for the official reveal.

“Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn’t seen the final cut,” shared a source from the production team. “It’s entirely Aditya’s ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar.”

Despite having already seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, Ranveer remains in the dark about the final, polished first-look unit. Aditya Dhar has reportedly gone to great lengths to maintain secrecy around the reveal, keeping even Ranveer’s team out of the loop.

