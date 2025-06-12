From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (English) Movie Review: JOHN WICK BALLERINA works due to a gripping second half, action and performances.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Byrne

Director: Len Wiseman

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina Movie Review Synopsis:

FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA is the story of a woman seeking revenge. The young child Eve Macarro (Victoria Comte) lives with her father Javier (David Castañeda), a Ruska Roma. Her deceased mother was a part of the Cult and its members want to take away Eve with them. Javier is not okay with the idea and hence, he's hiding along with Eve. One day, the Cult members, under the leadership of the Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne), locate Eve and Javier. Eve escapes while Javier is killed. New York Continental owner Winston (Ian McShane) finds Eve and brings her to the Ruska Roma. Eve meets their Director (Anjelica Huston) and agrees to join them. 12 years later, Eve (Ana de Armas) is now a trained ballerina as well as an assassin. Now that she's ready, she asks the Director about the Cult so that she can find the Chancellor and take revenge. However, there exists a longstanding truce between the Cult and the Ruska Roma. Hence, the Director forbids Eve from going after the Cult. Eve anyway decides to find them, leading to chaos. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina Movie Story Review:

Shay Hatten's story is cliched. But Shay Hatten's screenplay is better and keeps viewers engrossed. Shay Hatten's dialogues are conversational. Sadly, there are no subtitles available which will make it difficult for a section of the viewers to understand certain dialogues.

Len Wiseman's direction is pacy. He brings a certain freshness to the series of JOHN WICK as his execution style is different from that of Chad Stahelski. The training sequence stands out and the fact that it’s a female character adds a nice touch. Len reserves the best for the second half. The manner in which the town of Hallstatt is depicted and the way its residents are portrayed are very novel.

On the flipside, things get repetitive. Though the direction style is different, the pattern is still the same. Hence, one knows what to expect, more or less. The characters of Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus) and Lena (Catalina Sandino Moreno) are not properly fleshed out. Lastly, the first half is just alright. A scene starts all of a sudden, depicting that Eve has killed tons of men in a washroom. Though it makes for a unique watch, it is also abrupt.

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina Movie Review Performances:

Ana de Armas adds a lot to the lead character with her bravura performance and star power. This is no easy role by any stretch and yet, she pulls it off effortlessly. Keanu Reeves (John Wick) is to this film what Salman Khan is to PATHAAN or Ajay Devgn is to SIMMBA. He is superb in a supporting role and his scenes will be greeted with whistles and hoots. Gabriel Byrne is subtle and very effective as the villain. Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, the late Lance Reddick (Charon), Abraham Popoola (Frank; arms dealer) and Juliet Doherty (Tatiana) lend able support. Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno do well but are let down by writing. Waris Ahluwalia (The Eye, who oversees the town) leaves a huge mark due to his character and Indian connection. David Castañeda, Victoria Comte, Choi Soo-young (Katla Park), Jung Doo-hong (Il Seong) and Ava McCarthy (Ella Pine) do well in small roles.

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina movie music and other technical aspects:

Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard's score is in sync with the JOHN WICK series and is catchy. Romain Lacourbas's cinematography compliments the goings-on. The town of Hallstatt is beautifully depicted. The action is a high point and is quite entertaining and also gory in places. The one that takes place in the Hallstatt eatery and the one involving the flamethrower stand out. Philip Ivey's production design is first-rate while Tina Kalivas's costumes are stylish. Jason Ballantine's editing is slick.

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA organically takes forward the much-loved franchise and works due to the gripping second half, action and the performances of Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.