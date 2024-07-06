Alia Bhatt's ongoing commitment to environmental causes is reflected through her support for Malhar Kalambe's 'Beach Please India' Initiative.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her unwavering advocacy for environmental sustainability, has recently extended her support to Malhar Kalambe's 'Beach Please India' initiative. In her latest endeavour, Alia Bhatt's foundation, Coexist, partnered with ‘Beach Please India’ to conduct a beach cleanup drive. This collaboration highlights their shared commitment to preserving India's beaches, thus promoting green initiatives.

Leveraging her influential social media presence, Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram story highlighting the significance of beach preservation and urging her fans to join the Beach Please India movement. The story featured a video of a beach cleanup accompanied by the message: "Our beaches are our treasures; let's keep them clean and beautiful!" This initiative aligns seamlessly with Alia's ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

"It makes me happy to see Alia share our work on her story.," stated Malhar Kalambe, founder of Beach Please India. "This will definitely get us more reach and support including volunteers for our campaign. And I'm very eager to host Alia at one of our clean-up drives very soon."

Alia Bhatt, who founded the organization ‘Coexist’ to promote environmental and animal welfare, has consistently used her platform to raise awareness about critical ecological issues. Her endorsement has not only increased the visibility of this vital cause but also motivated millions of her followers to take proactive steps toward beach conservation.

Alia's continuous support for initiatives like Beach Please India demonstrates the power of social media in raising awareness and inspiring action for essential environmental causes. Her consistent dedication to environmental issues has played a crucial role in driving public engagement and participation in the movement.

Led by Malhar Kalambe Beach Please India has transformed Mumbai's beaches for the past six years, removing tons of plastic waste and restoring marine habits. The volunteers also raise awareness about pollution and environmental protection.

