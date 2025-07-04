Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his iconic film Taare Zameen Par, has emerged as one of the most loved theatrical releases of the year. Featuring 10 promising debutants, the film’s heartwarming narrative, filled with laughter, emotions, and hope, has struck a deep chord with audiences and critics alike. In an era where many filmmakers are opting for direct OTT releases, Aamir chose the theatrical route. an effort widely appreciated by cinema owners and exhibitors across the country. The film has not only won hearts but also performed phenomenally at the box office.

Aamir Khan attends special exhibitors’ event honouring Sitaare Zameen Par’s success

To celebrate its roaring success, a special evening was hosted by multiplex exhibitors, which was graced by Aamir Khan himself. Heartfelt moments from the event, including Aamir receiving tokens of appreciation from the exhibitors, were shared widely on social media, capturing the joy of this cinematic triumph.

Sharing the pictures, PVR Cinemas wrote, “When the Sitaare align, magic happens!✨ PVR INOX Pictures and Cinepolis came together to host a special evening honoring the film’s success with exhibitors from across India joining in to felicitate the one and only Mr. Aamir Khan. Cheers to Sitaare Zameen Par and a night full of cinema celebration!????”

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

