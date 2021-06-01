On Tuesday morning, reports of television actor Karan Mehra getting arrested following a complaint by his wife actor Nisha Rawal were everywhere. Karan was arrested on the night of May 31 after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him for domestic violence.

On Tuesday evening, Nisha addressed the media and narrated her side of the story on what their relationship of 14 years looked like. Addressing the media, Nisha said that she finds it “extremely embarrassing” to meet the media in such a way. However, she decided to come clean about the matter as she wanted their son Kavish(4) to know the truth when he reads all this in the future.

“It has been 14 years since our relationship and 9 years to the wedding and a lot has happened during this period,” Nisha said. “The talks of our divorce started a month back when Karan was in Chandigarh. Unfortunately, Karan has been having an affair with another woman which I didn’t know. When I came to know, I confronted him and he admitted to it. He also said that it is serious and that he loves someone else and that their relationship was also physical. The woman is from Delhi and whenever he has been to Chandigarh for the shoot of his new show they would meet and that’s how it started,” Nisha added.

“When I got to know about the affair, I did not react in anger but instead asked Karan to sit and talk about it. That’s when he opened up. The next day, I visited my parents and revealed everything. My mother asked me to work on the relationship. I said that if Karan apologises and expresses interest in working on this relationship then I am okay. I came back from my parent’s house, but there was no change in Karan’s attitude which hinted at him being remorseful of what he did. I put in efforts from my side and even made a group on Whatsapp with me and Karan called the Love Project,” she continued.

"Considering Karan's behaviour in the past 14 years, this is not new. I have been trying to keep his image of goody-two-shoes intact that he has earned with his body of work. We are all actors and this affects careers and we have a baby together as well. Every time Karan used to behave in such a manner he would apologise and promise to not repeat and deep down I wanted to believe him," she said.

“It’s very common of him to hit me. My face would become black and blue and he would punch me as well,” she said. When asked why she tolerated the abuse all these years, Nisha said that she was in love with Karan and still does. She also said that she does not want a father like Karan for her child and added that she feels it is her responsibility to raise her voice against domestic violence.

Talking about the night of May 31 when she filed a complaint, Nisha said, “I lashed out on him about all the feelings that I had bottled up. We spoke and he was visibly upset. When I got up to leave the room, he held my hair and pushed me against the wall. He also held my neck while pinning me against the wall.”

Nisha also showed pictures of her badly bruised to the media.

