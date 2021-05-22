Bollywood Hungama

BTS to hold concerts on June 13 & 14 to celebrate 8th debut anniversary

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

After series of teasers and concept clips, BTS, world's biggest band, dropped their new much anticipated second English single 'Butter' on May 21 - which is clearly the summer bop of the year. Now, they are set to hold their annual FESTA for their anniversary.

BTS to hold concerts on June 13 & 14 to celebrate 8th debut anniversary

On their 8th debut anniversary on June 13, BTS will hold two-day concert. On May 22, HYBE released an official announcement on their social media platform Weverse that read, "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will be held as an online live-streaming event. We look forward to your enthusiastic interest in BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, which will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY. "

The concerts will be held on June 13 and June 14 in South Korea which will be world tour version - including their foreign language songs.

Additionally, it was informed that an in-person performance will be held concurrently with the online event if seat spacing guidelines that comply with government venue COVID-19 control measures are determined. It will be informed as the situation develops.

The band will perform 'Butter' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories at this year’s award - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.

Also Read: BTS speaks about their upbeat summer bop ‘Butter’, hopes for Grammys and their upcoming 8th anniversary 

