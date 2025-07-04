Our very own Bollywood actresses have dished out cues to give our wardrobes a full-on glow-up! Their knack for experimenting with outfits, fabrics, textures, and colours shows that fashion is their daily ritual and not just a daily practice, be it on-screen or off-screen. On this note, here's looking at the 6 actresses who are dominating style and are leaving the internet in awe with their fashion game.

From Triptii Dimri, Pooja Hegde to Khushi Kapoor: These Bollywood divas are ruling the style charts

Triptii Dimri:

Always staying a step ahead in contemporary fashion, Triptii Dimri turns heads in a black bodypiece with an embellished cross-wrapped pattern from the neckline to the bust. The outfit also features a sharp diagonal cut starting from the right thigh and going straight down to the left ankle. The Animal actress kept her appearance neat by styling her hair in a wet look and throwing in some dazzling jewellery.

Pooja Hegde:

Leave it on Pooja Hegde to define 'chic'. The Retro actress stuns in a cropped shirt with a satin brow. She paired the shirt with a contrasting body-hugging skirt with a voluminous flow at the bottom. Pooja enhanced the appeal of her look by styling her hair in a voluminous braid, leaving a few strands framing her face. Keeping her ensemble in the spotlight, Pooja simply accessorised her look by sporting green dangling earrings.

Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor looked straight out of a dream in a dazzling golden gown featuring embellishments all over, and off-shoulder sleeves. Pleated effects around her torso and the waistline added a much-needed edge to her ensemble and a thigh slit further enhanced the overall appeal. She styled her hair in luscious waves and accessorised her ensemble with a mini handbag and contemporary jewellery.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday looked as chic as ever in a body-hugging black outfit featuring a striking knot around her waistline and a thigh-slit. Keeping her overall look contemporary, Ananya Panday styled her hair in loose waves and sported minimal jewellery.

Medha Shankr:

Medha Shankr proved that black on black never goes wrong! She glammed up in a black corset and paired it with black pants, demonstrating power and strong femininity. She styled her hair in ruffled waves and stayed devoid of any jewellery to let her outfit have the moment!

Mrunal Thakur:

Mrunal Thakur defines power dressing in a bodyfit black gown featuring a golden wavy pattern around the neckline and the bust. Keeping her look sharp and intense, Mrunal styles her hair straight and completes it with striking drop earrings.

These actresses are not only making waves on-screen, but are also creating memorable fashion statements.

