Two days ago, the poster of Aamir Khan from the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie was unveiled, and it received a rocking response. The poster also mentioned important information that the film will be available in the IMAX format. As expected, it led to jubilation among the fans of Coolie. But it left the trade and industry in disbelief. The reason? IMAX hasn’t approved the release of Coolie yet, as confirmed by inside sources to Bollywood Hungama.

SHOCKING: Did Coolie makers violate IMAX guidelines by using its logo in Aamir Khan’s poster?

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is common knowledge that War 2 and Coolie are releasing on the same day, August 14, and the former has inked an exclusive deal with IMAX. As per this deal, no other Indian film will be played in the IMAX version in India and key properties across the world during that period. Hence, the IMAX mention is shocking because Coolie’s IMAX release hasn’t been approved by the IMAX Corporation. And yet, they have gone ahead and prominently displayed the IMAX logo on the posters.”

A producer, on condition of anonymity, also remarked, “Those who have worked with IMAX are aware that they are extremely particular about how the word ‘IMAX’ should be mentioned. They also instruct the makers that if IMAX is mentioned on the posters, then other formats can’t be mentioned. The makers of Coolie, however, have added D-Box and 4DX mention as well. That’s not all. IMAX is extremely persistent that one can either state ‘Experience it in IMAX’ or ‘Filmed for IMAX’. The makers of Coolie, meanwhile, have printed ‘Watch it in IMAX’, which also probably goes against the IMAX mandate. It remains to be seen how the IMAX head honchos react to this development.”

Why you might still get to watch Coolie in IMAX

A South-based trade source, however, said, “Now that Coolie makers have mentioned it, it makes it clear that their film will be released in IMAX. Or else, why would they mention it? Maybe, they are in talks already for it. But yes, before everything is locked, they shouldn’t have jumped the gun.”

He added, “Either the makers will convince IMAX to let Coolie release in the IMAX theatres. Or else, they’ll play the non-IMAX version of Coolie in the IMAX cinemas, especially in the Southern markets.”

The producer source, meanwhile, said, “But will Yash Raj Films allow that, especially when the deal for exclusive IMAX release of War 2 is in place? Hence, expect a lot of fireworks in the days to come.”

Besides Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, Coolie also stars Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and others. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As for War 2, it features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

