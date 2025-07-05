The much-anticipated Ginny wedss Sunny 2 has officially wrapped up its shoot, bringing the film a step closer to its release. Since its announcement, the sequel has been creating quite a buzz. Featuring a fresh and exciting pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, the film promises a new chapter filled with charm and chemistry. To mark the completion of filming, the makers shared a joyful wrap-up video, sparking even more excitement among fans.
Shot across the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand, the film captures not just beautiful visuals but also heartfelt moments. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is written and directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.
After the announcement of the project, Vinod Bachchan, in a press statement, said, “We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection.”
