Director Anurag Basu has finally shared a much-awaited update on his upcoming untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. While promoting his recently released film Metro In Dino, Basu spoke about the progress of his next project, which has already sparked curiosity among fans.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Basu said, “Half of it is done, half is remaining. The shooting will begin very soon, and the film will be completed within a month. We’ll announce the title and release date soon. I’m just focused on wrapping it up well."

The film, which is reportedly a romantic musical in the style of the iconic Aashiqui films, marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, with the latter making her much-anticipated Hindi film debut. The pairing of these two young stars has already generated excitement among fans, especially after the film’s announcement video dropped earlier this year. The video was backed by the hauntingly beautiful melody of the 90s chartbuster ‘Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai’, adding to the nostalgic appeal of the project.

While much about the storyline and other details are still under wraps, fans can expect an official title and release date announcement soon. With the project expected to wrap up quickly, all eyes are now on how Anurag Basu will craft this musical love story.

Meanwhile, Basu is busy promoting his latest film Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his cult classic Life In A Metro. The film, which hit theatres on July 4, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Metro In Dino explores new-age relationships in a fast-paced urban landscape, much like its predecessor, and fans are eager to see how Basu brings his signature storytelling style back to the big screen.

As the director balances two highly anticipated projects, his collaboration with Kartik and Sreeleela is shaping up to be one of the most exciting romantic musicals to watch out for.

