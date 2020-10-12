Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.10.2020 | 9:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS’ ‘Savage Love’ remix reaches to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, ‘Dynamite’ stands tall at No. 2 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Let's just say it - BTS continues to dominate music charts on the domestic and international level! After achieving Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with their English single 'Dynamite', they have another song credited to them. 'Savage Love' remix by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS has soared to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Standing tall at No. 2 is 'Dynamite' that continues to stay the popular song!

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS' 'Savage Love' remix reaches to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, 'Dynamite' stands tall at No. 2 

'Savage Love' remix becomes Jawsh 685's first song to reach No. 1 and second for Derulo and BTS. According to Billboard, "Streams, sales & airplay: 'Savage Love' drew 16 million U.S. streams (up 32%) and sold 76,000 downloads (up 814%) in the week ending Oct. 8, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also tallied 70.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 2%) in the week ending October 11. The track jumps 5-2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, descends 4-5 on Radio Songs and rises 20-14 on Streaming Songs while claiming top Sales and Streaming Gainer honors on the Hot 100."

As far as 'Dynamite' is concerned, it holds at No. 2 after "three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It adds a seventh week atop Digital Song Sales (94,000, up 9%); falls 13-21 on Streaming Songs (13.4 million, down 2%); and charges 39-26 on Radio Songs (27.3 million, up 18%)."

BTS is the first group since Black Eyed Peas to simultaneously hold the first two spots on the Billboard Hot 100. BEP did that for "four weeks in June-July 2009 with 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling'. Only three other duos or groups have won both gold and silver medals in the same weekly competition: OutKast (eight weeks, 2003-04); Bee Gees (five, 1978); and The Beatles (10, 1964)," according to Billboard.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'WAP' holds at No. 3 this week followed by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s 'Mood' at No. 4 and Drake and Lil Durk' 'Laugh Now Cry Later' at No. 5.

ALSO READ: BTS’ virtual concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E connected 993,000 viewers from 191 regions

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

Bollywood producers and film associations…

Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her…

Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as…

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Sharpshooter involved in attacking Rakesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification