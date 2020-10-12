Let's just say it - BTS continues to dominate music charts on the domestic and international level! After achieving Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with their English single 'Dynamite', they have another song credited to them. 'Savage Love' remix by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS has soared to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Standing tall at No. 2 is 'Dynamite' that continues to stay the popular song!

'Savage Love' remix becomes Jawsh 685's first song to reach No. 1 and second for Derulo and BTS. According to Billboard, "Streams, sales & airplay: 'Savage Love' drew 16 million U.S. streams (up 32%) and sold 76,000 downloads (up 814%) in the week ending Oct. 8, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also tallied 70.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 2%) in the week ending October 11. The track jumps 5-2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, descends 4-5 on Radio Songs and rises 20-14 on Streaming Songs while claiming top Sales and Streaming Gainer honors on the Hot 100."

As far as 'Dynamite' is concerned, it holds at No. 2 after "three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It adds a seventh week atop Digital Song Sales (94,000, up 9%); falls 13-21 on Streaming Songs (13.4 million, down 2%); and charges 39-26 on Radio Songs (27.3 million, up 18%)."

BTS is the first group since Black Eyed Peas to simultaneously hold the first two spots on the Billboard Hot 100. BEP did that for "four weeks in June-July 2009 with 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling'. Only three other duos or groups have won both gold and silver medals in the same weekly competition: OutKast (eight weeks, 2003-04); Bee Gees (five, 1978); and The Beatles (10, 1964)," according to Billboard.

.@BTS_twt's history on the #Hot100: #1, Dynamite

#1, Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)

#4, On

#8, Boy With Luv

#10, Fake Love

#11, Idol

#28, Mic Drop

#57, Black Swan

#67, DNA

#76, Make It Right

#84, My Time

#87, Filter

#89, Waste It On Me — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 12, 2020

.@BTS_twt is the first group to stand at Nos. 1 and 2 on the #Hot100 simultaneously since @bep did so for four weeks in June-July 2009 with "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 12, 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'WAP' holds at No. 3 this week followed by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s 'Mood' at No. 4 and Drake and Lil Durk' 'Laugh Now Cry Later' at No. 5.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.