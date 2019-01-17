BRAHMASTRA – Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor to groove together in this song from the film!

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films for more reasons than one! From Ranbir – Alia‘s real life romance to it being a superhero film, there are many factors why it has been in news constantly. Now of late, the latest news is about the dance number that will feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the Gen Y star Ranbir Kapoor shaking a leg with each other!

After a much extensive schedule of Brahmastra on foreign shores, the team has now returned to Mumbai. In fact, the superhero drama is being shot in Mumbai at the suburban Mehboob Studios and currently the makers are busy filming a dance number. If reports are to be believed, choreographer Farah Khan has kicked off her style of choreography for the song. It seems that both the stars are doing some rigorous training to make the song a memorable one.

As further details on the song are kept under wraps, it is being said that it will be a peppy number and will also be high on VFX. Interestingly, the entire film is expected to be high on special effects considering that it falls under superhero genre.

Interestingly, the said dance number is expected to garner a lot of curiousity mainly because of its nostalgic connect. Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in several films and have even grooved together in a few numbers. It seems that this number will just remind the audiences of the bromance between those heroes as Rishi’s son Ranbir will groove in this track with the veteran star.

Inspired by Indian mythology, Brahmastra is the first of the trilogy superhero series. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and Mouni Roy as the antagonist. It is slated to release during Christmas 2019.

