|Rank
|Celebrity
|No. of Movies
|Cumulative (in Cr)
|Highest ever collections (in Cr)
|
01
|
3
|
364.730
|
413.220
(2012)
|
02
|
1
|
300.450
|
530.500
(2015)
|
03
|
2
|
150.040
|
227.130
(2013)
|
04
|
1
|
133.040
|
133.040
(2016)
|
05
|
3
|
131.530
|
171.220
(2012)
|
06
|
3
|
130.875
|
212.050
(2013)
|
07
|
3
|
125.490
|
125.490
(2016)
|
08
|
2
|
114.950
|
114.950
(2016)
|
09
|
1
|
112.470
|
248.360
(2013)
|
10
|
1
|
109.140
|
284.270
(2013)
|
11
|
2
|
104.530
|
143.020
(2014)
|
12
|
1
|
100.320
|
313.780
(2010)
|
13
|
1
|
73.290
|
73.290
(2016)
|
14
|
1
|
70.000
|
304.530
(2015)
|
15
|
2
|
66.690
|
106.340
(2010)
|
16
|
1
|
65.390
|
65.390
(2016)
|
17
|
2
|
63.320
|
156.810
(2011)
|
18
|
1
|
60.330
|
102.630
(2013)
|
19
|
1
|
60.330
|
60.330
(2016)
|
20
|
1
|
58.000
|
245.210
(2013)
Note:
1) All amounts in their respective local currencies.
2) Celeb defined as primary starcast only are considered in this list. Supporting roles and/or extended guest/cameo roles are excluded.
3) Cumulative collections is from the period 1st January 2010 onwards till date.