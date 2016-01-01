Star Power Male

Rank Celebrity No. of Movies Cumulative (in Cr) Highest ever collections (in Cr)
01
Akshay Kumar
3
364.730
413.220
(2012)
02
Salman Khan
1
300.450
530.500
(2015)
03
Shah Rukh Khan
2
150.040
227.130
(2013)
04
Sushant Singh Rajput
1
133.040
133.040
(2016)
05
Riteish Deshmukh
3
131.530
171.220
(2012)
06
John Abraham
3
130.875
212.050
(2013)
07
Amitabh Bachchan
3
125.490
125.490
(2016)
08
Tiger Shroff
2
114.950
114.950
(2016)
09
Ranbir Kapoor
1
112.470
248.360
(2013)
10
Abhishek Bachchan
1
109.140
284.270
(2013)
11
Sidharth Malhotra
2
104.530
143.020
(2014)
12
Ajay Devgn
1
100.320
313.780
(2010)
13
Fawad Khan
1
73.290
73.290
(2016)
14
Varun Dhawan
1
70.000
304.530
(2015)
15
Tusshar Kapoor
2
66.690
106.340
(2010)
16
Angad Bedi
1
65.390
65.390
(2016)
17
Emraan Hashmi
2
63.320
156.810
(2011)
18
Shahid Kapoor
1
60.330
102.630
(2013)
19
Diljit Dosanjh
1
60.330
60.330
(2016)
20
Hrithik Roshan
1
58.000
245.210
(2013)

Note:
1) All amounts in their respective local currencies.
2) Celeb defined as primary starcast only are considered in this list. Supporting roles and/or extended guest/cameo roles are excluded.
3) Cumulative collections is from the period 1st January 2010 onwards till date.

