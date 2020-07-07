Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara’s trailer was released and needless to say, it went viral in no time. Dil Bechara marks the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput who recently passed away in an unfortunate turn of events. The 34-year-old actor was an underrated one and his fans have left no stone unturned to make sure that this film becomes one of his best. Making heads turn with the official Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara has already broken a record.

In less than 24 hours of its trailer release on YouTube, Dil Bechara has hit over 4.3 million likes, beating Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame that happen to be the highest grossing film of all times. Avengers: Infinity War had 3.2 million likes while Avengers Endgame had 2.9 million likes on YouTube. Clearly, the last release of Sushant Singh Rajput is proving to be the most memorable one.

Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, to remember the late actor, makers have decided to make Dil Bechara available to the non-subscribers as well.

