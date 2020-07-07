Amid the lockdown and film schedules being postponed, Salman Khan starrer Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai is yet to complete filming. The film, which was supposed to release on Eid this year, might get released by the end of this year. As far as the film is concerned, the actor has reportedly sought permission to block a floor in Mehboob Studios in Mumbai in order to resume shooting in August.

Salman Khan, along with producer Atul Agnihotri and Prabhu Dheva, has gone back to chalk out ways in order to keep the shooting schedule safe for the cast and crew without compromising the scale of the film. Come August, they are planning to shoot the remaining portions of the film along with a song with a minimal crew. The studio reportedly will be blocked from the first week of August as the makers plan to wrap up the film by the end of the month.

Salman Khan is set to shoot some patchwork portions of the film. A song shoot remains with Disha Patani which was earlier supposed to be shot at Azerbaijan. But, it will be filmed at a studio. The makers are eyeing for Diwali release.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhu Dheva and stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

