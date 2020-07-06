Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are still recovering from the fact that their favourite actor is no more. Keeping him alive in their memories, his fans have left no stone unturned to make sure that his death case is solved. Now, a fan has taken her love for the actor to the sky, quite literally. Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many talents and had shown a keen interest in star-gazing and the physics of it.

Sushant had even acquired a certificate from NASA and had not shied away from showing off his love for the stars to the world. Apart from that, he had also started learning coding and his love for quantum physics was known to all. To remember him in the purest way, a fan recently took to her Twitter to announce that she has named a star after the later actor and this gesture of hers has surely won a lot of hearts.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT



Close to three weeks after his demise, the actor is being dearly missed by his friends and fans.

Also Read: This video of Sushant Singh Rajput dressed like an alien will leave you smiling

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.