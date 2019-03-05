Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.03.2019 | 9:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Sonchiriya unofficially dubbed, director refuses to compromise on language

BySubhash K. Jha

One of the reasons why the otherwise-stunning content of Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya has not found widespread acceptance is the film’s language. The spoken dialogue in this gritty dacoit drama set in the Chambal valley is Bundeli. So impenetrable is the Chambal dialect for the average Hindi moviegoer that the film carries English subtitles from the first frame to last.

Sonchiriya unofficially dubbed, director refuses to compromise on language

This is not the first time that director Abhishek Chaubey has had to resort to subtitles to make his “Hindi” accessible to a pan-India audience. In Chaubey’s Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab too subtitles had to be carried.

Explains director Abhishek Chaubey, “If you remember, Dedh Ishqiya was in Urdu with English subtitles. In Udta Punjab the characters speak in Punjabi. We again used English subtitles. I think my characters will always speak the language they are meant to. Our pan-India audiences are mature enough to accept any language that the characters speak.”

Apparently, the producers of Sonchiriya and the film’s leading man Sushant Singh Rajput were not sure that the Bundeli dialect would work with a pan-India audience. But Choubey refused to compromise with the spoken language of his characters.

Isn’t it ironical that language which connects people in this case has ended up isolating the audience from the characters.

Also Read: Unlike Udta Punjab, Abhishek Chaubey has a smooth ride with Sonchiriya as CBFC retains most of the abuses

More Pages: Sonchiriya Box Office Collection , Sonchiriya Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sonchiriya Day 5 in overseas

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collections Day 4:…

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for his…

Box Office: Sonchiriya Day 4 in overseas

Sushant Singh Rajput WARNS fans of a fake…

Sonchiriya Box Office Collections Day 3:…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification