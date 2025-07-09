Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was discovered dead in her apartment located in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI on Tuesday, July 8. The 32-year-old’s body was found by police in a decomposed condition.

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead in Karachi apartment

According to police officials, Humaira is believed to have died nearly two weeks before her body was found. The discovery came after her landlord, unable to contact her and concerned over unpaid rent, sought legal action to begin eviction proceedings. Following the court's directive, Gizri police visited the apartment in the Ittehad Commercial area. When they received no response around 3:15 pm, officers forced their way into the locked flat, which was emitting a foul odor.

“The apartment was locked from the inside, including the balcony door,” confirmed South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza in a statement to Pakistani news portal Images. Police stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene.

Forensic experts from the Crime Scene Unit were brought in to gather evidence, and Humaira’s body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further medical and legal examination. Dr. Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon at JPMC, confirmed the advanced state of decomposition and stated, “The cause of death remains reserved." An investigation is ongoing, with police awaiting the postmortem report to establish the exact cause of death.

Reports suggest that Humaira had been living alone in the rented apartment and had not paid rent for several months. Police are currently working to trace her relatives by examining her mobile phone records.

Humaira Asghar had earlier appeared on ARY’s reality show Tamasha Ghar and had a role in the 2015 film Jalaibee. According to her Instagram bio, she was more than just an actress and model—she also identified as a theatre artist, painter, sculptor, and a fitness enthusiast. She had over 713,000 followers on the platform. Her final post, shared on September 30, 2024, featured a series of candid photographs.

Further updates will be provided once official reports are released.

