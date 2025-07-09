Vikrant Massey is all set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming biopic on the godman - a project produced by Mahaveer Jain and Siddharth Anand. While the casting alone had already piqued interest, recent developments around the film's storyline have added an unexpected and globally significant dimension to the project.

We hear that contrary to popular assumption, the biopic will not focus on the guru’s spiritual teachings or philosophical journey. Instead, its narrative delves into a little-known but profoundly impactful chapter of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar’s life - his involvement in bringing peace to Colombia after decades of civil war.

An industry source close to the production revealed, “The biopic being made on Shri Shri Ravi Shankar’s life, starring Vikrant Massey, will explore the most significant and previously untouched chapters of his journey, his pivotal role in resolving Colombia’s 52 years long civil war within just a year and made a global impact.”

This fresh angle has set this film apart from conventional biopics, positioning it as a globally resonant thriller rooted in real events. The same source added, “Interestingly, nearly 90% of the crew is from Colombia itself. The team has been shooting there, and almost everyone on the crew is a local. This not only lends authenticity to the project but also ensures that the storytelling is enriched with firsthand insights from those familiar with the events and environment of that era. With such deep-rooted, on-ground perspectives, the final product promises to be an even more compelling and immersive watch.”

By highlighting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s peace-building efforts on an international stage, the film broadens its appeal beyond spiritual followers to audiences interested in real-world diplomacy and global conflict resolution.

With Vikrant Massey in the lead, the biopic, directed by Montoo Bassi, promises a layered portrayal of the revered figure, showcasing him not only as a spiritual guide but also as a key influencer in world peace negotiations. Going by the latest update, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar biopic is shaping up to be an unconventional and powerful cinematic experience.

