Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha has officially announced that actor and former Miss India Sarah Jane Dias has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated sequel, Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business. The news was confirmed on Jha’s social media, where he wrote that the Lakadbaggha pack is getting “fiercer and stronger” with Sarah's entry into what he has proudly created as India’s first-ever Animal Lover Vigilante Universe.

Known for her striking screen presence and versatility, Sarah has delivered powerful performances in acclaimed projects like the recent Kankhajura, the hard-hitting sports drama Inside Edge, and the internationally celebrated Angry Indian Goddesses — India’s first female buddy film that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Following the success of cult action in Lakadbaggha, which introduced audiences to a unique action world where justice is served with compassion towards animals, the sequel brings even more intensity, layered characters, and high-stakes drama. With Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha returning to their roles, the addition of Chinese Martial Arts Legent Sunny Pang and now of Sarah Jane Dias signals a powerful evolution of the narrative.

Anshuman Jha expressed his enthusiasm about the casting, saying, “Sarah brings a quiet storm to the screen. Her strength, elegance, and depth make her a perfect fit for the world of Lakadbaggha. Sarah is elegance with edge. She brings grace and fire to the role, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet her character. This time, the pack isn’t just back, it’s stronger, fiercer, and far more layered. With Ridhi and now Sarah, we’re expanding both the emotional resonance and the reach of this universe.”

Sharing her excitement about joining the film, Sarah Jane Dias added, “I loved Lakadbaggha 1. The moment I heard about the concept of the Animal Lover Vigilante Universe expanding, I was excited. It’s rare to find a project that blends action with a genuine purpose, protecting the voiceless. Lakadbaggha 2 is bold, relevant, and emotionally charged. And it gave me a chance to make my career-long dream of doing action come true. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey along with Anshuman and the rest of the team.”

The sequel, directed by Anshuman Jha, continues the story of India’s first animal-loving vigilante, this time delving into the dark world of illegal primate trade and global conspiracy. With action, emotion, and a cause at its core, The Monkey Business raises the stakes for the franchise.

Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business is currently in production and is slated for theatrical release in Winter 2025 and is expected to push the boundaries of Indian action cinema while championing a deeply compassionate message.

Details about Sarah’s role are being kept under wraps, but sources suggest that her character will bring a strong moral perspective and physical intensity to the story.

