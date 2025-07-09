With Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 emerging smash hits at the box office in India, the third part of Jolly LLB, titled Jolly LLB 3 is among the most awaited films of Hindi Cinema at the moment. And why not? Director Subhash Kapoor has brought together Arshad Warsi (Jolly LLB) and Akshay Kumar (Jolly LLB 2) for an epic face-off in Jolly LLB 3. The film is carrying strong buzz, and the makers had announced a September 19, 2025 release for the same.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and team aiming at Gandhi Jayanti 2025 for Jolly LLB 3

However, in an exciting turn of events, our exclusive trade sources inform us that Jolly LLB 3 is aiming at a Gandhi Jayanti 2025 release now. "Jolly LLB 3 has shaped up very well and is among the most exciting films of the year. Having seen the final cut, the producers feel that the film warrants a Holiday release. The epic slice of life courtroom drama is now aiming at an October 2, 2025 release."

At the moment, Kantara 2 is also announced for the same date, but there is a strong buzz about a probable delay in the film's release. "Even if Kantara 2 is not delayed, Jolly LLB 3 could indulge in a clash with the Rishab Shetty starrer. Gandhi Jayanti is a big holiday, and has the potential to accommodate two films. Jolly is a big franchise, and has a loyal fan-base, which will step out in big numbers to watch on October 2," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, the film is made on controlled costs, which makes the clash less risky for them. "Kantara 2 team has more at stake due to the budget. Jolly LLB 3 is made on a controlled budget, and all the stakeholders will be more than happy, making enough profits even in the clash scenario. All sorts of discussions are going on between Akshay, Subhash Kapoor, and Viacom 18, and a final call on the date will be taken shortly," the source signed off.

