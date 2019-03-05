EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt turns PRODUCER, and here’s what she has named her production house

Solving the mystery of the new property that Alia Bhatt is reported to have bought, she says, “They got the report of me buying new property right. But unfortunately they got all the other details wrong. Firstly the property is not away from my current home. It is an apartment in the same building where I live now.”

Alia says she can never dream of moving out of her current home. “Firstly, I bought this home where I live very close to my parent’s home so that I could be close to my parents and sister. I wouldn’t like that to change. Secondly, I built my home brick by brick all my own. Every piece of furniture in the house every knickknack is selected personally by me. This is where I live. This is my home. That won’t change.”

So is the new apartment a “love nest” for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Alia laughs, “Nothing of the sort. It is a place I’ve bought as my office space. Yes, I’ve started my own production house. I’ve named it Eternal Sunshine Productions. Do you like it?”

Very much so, I tell her. After all every time Alia comes on screen the frame lights up. She laughs, “Thank you. I am yet to formulate solid production plans. But we have a team working on it. I can tell you this. I’ll produce the kind of films that I like watching.”