The cameras are set to roll on Gunmaaster G9, a family action drama that brings together the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team, Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, after nearly two decades.

Deepak Mukut reunites Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya for action drama Gunmaaster G9; shoot begins post-monsoon

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, the film features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh. After Sanam Teri Kasam earlier this year, Mukut has returned with a new genre-driven project.

Gunmaaster G9 will feature Emraan Hashmi in an action role, with stylized visuals and a focus on emotional storytelling.

Director Aditya Datt, known for Table No. 21, the Commando franchise, and the recent OTT series Bad Cop, sees the film as a full-circle moment.

“When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With Gunmaaster G9, we’re still all of those things—but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film,” he said.

Producer Deepak Mukut, head of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, known for investing in genre-forward cinema, added, “This film is slick, emotional, and has mass appeal. At Soham Rockstar, we back directors like Aditya Datt who have a strong vision and a fresh take on mainstream cinema. With Emraan, Genelia, and Aparshakti onboard, we have a dream cast to bring this powerful story to life.”

With Himesh Reshammiya returning as music composer, Gunmaaster G9 is set to begin principal photography in Mumbai post-monsoon, followed by schedules in Uttarakhand. The film is scheduled for release in 2026.

