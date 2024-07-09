Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon has been chosen for the World Premiere Gala Presentation screening.

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced the exclusive world premiere of its highly anticipated Original movie Superboys of Malegaon at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival At TIFF 2024, the audience will be treated to an exclusive world premiere of Superboys of Malegaon at the festival’s Gala event on September 13. The film features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

Speaking about the film, it is set in Malegaon, a small town in the state of Maharashtra, India, and is inspired by real events. Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on filmmaking and friendship and what happens when these two worlds collide.

The Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF which will be held between September 5 to 15 this year, is known for presenting a wide range of international cinema, offering transformative experiences for movie lovers. Audiences at this event will be the first to witness the inspiring and heart-warming story about the spirit of filmmaking and friendship.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, executive-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover.

