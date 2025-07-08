TVF’s Panchayat is indeed one of the biggest and most loved shows that has consistently won hearts. Showcasing TVF’s remarkable ability to understand and connect with the audience, the series has once again struck a chord with viewers in its fourth season. Garnering immense love from across the country, Panchayat has achieved a staggering 7.8+ million views and secured its position as the most-watched show in India.

Taking to their social media, TVF celebrated this milestone of Panchayat Season 4 emerging as the most-watched show in India. They also shared a caption that read – "Panchayat ne phir jeeta desh ka dil! / From Phulera to your hearts, thanks for all the love!"

Moreover, TVF Panchayat has become an iconic web series that has received universal love from all segments of the Indian audience. Season 2 won the Best Web Series OTT Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), especially noteworthy given the lack of recognition for web series at the national awards. Remarkably, this was the first time IFFI awarded a web series, marking a significant moment for the OTT space in India. Panchayat is one of the most loved shows that has always seen the audience love rising with every other season. With time, the show has emerged as one of the biggest web series in India. Panchayat season 4 is now streaming on Prime Videos.

