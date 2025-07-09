In a shocking breach of trust, Juhu police have arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, for allegedly defrauding Bhatt of Rs.76.9 lakh. The fraud spanned from May 2022 to August 2024 and involved both the actress’s personal wallet and her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd.

The complaint was lodged on January 23, 2025, by Alia’s mother, veteran actor-director Soni Razdan. A case was formally registered under sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating. Investigations led the Juhu police to initiate a nationwide manhunt for Vedika, who remained elusive for nearly five months.

Finally, Shetty was located at her sister’s residence in Bengaluru earlier this week and promptly brought back to Mumbai on a transit warrant for further legal proceedings.

Police allege that during her tenure from 2021 to 2024, Vedika prepared fake invoices and exaggerated expense claims—including travel, meetings, and logistical arrangements. She used professional-grade software to ensure the documents appeared authentic. After obtaining Alia’s signature, the funds were transferred to an accomplice’s account, who then rerouted the money back to Vedika.

As the former secretary and a trusted aide, Vedika had privileged access to Bhatt’s schedules and finances. The alleged fraudulent activity has sparked widespread concern over the vulnerability of high-profile personalities to internal financial deception.

Vedika is currently in custody at the Juhu police station. Authorities are meticulously examining her role in the scheme and identifying the purported accomplices who helped divert the funds. Legal experts predict charges under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and potentially under the Information Technology Act for electronic document forgery.

The case has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, highlighting the need for stricter internal controls and financial audits within productions and personal management. Lawyers and accountants are advising celebrities and businesses to adopt robust verification processes for invoices and third-party payments.

