Udaipur Files, a film based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, has drawn attention in the lead-up to its scheduled release on July 11. The film, directed by Bharat Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, has reportedly undergone 150 cuts following scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The director, speaking to NDTV, said, “They have made 150 cuts in my film. We made several rounds of the Censor Board office for at least two months. This film is not about any religion or faith, it's about ideology and truth.”

Responding to ongoing criticism, Shrinate added, “Firstly, how can people assume what's in the film without watching it? Secondly, I submitted the film to the Indian Censor Board, not to anybody else. People who are protesting against the film won't decide whether the film will be released or not. The Censor Board has its terms and conditions, rules and regulations. What will be kept or removed, it's their call.”

The film is based on the June 2022 incident in which Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men at his tailoring shop in Udaipur’s Hathipole area. The accused allegedly carried out the murder after the victim shared a post perceived as objectionable on social media. The incident had sparked widespread reaction across the country at the time.

Udaipur Files features actor Vijay Raaz in the role of Kanhaiya Lal, with supporting performances by Rajneesh Duggal, Preeti Jhangiani, Kamlesh Sawant, Kanchi Singh, and Mushtaq Khan. The film was previously titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story and was initially scheduled to release on June 27.

In addition to the certification issues, the film is facing a legal hurdle. According to a PTI report, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film, citing concerns over its potential impact on communal harmony and public order. The matter is expected to come up for hearing today.

At the time of writing, neither the CBFC nor the Delhi High Court has issued a public statement regarding the developments.

