In a major development, Ek Din, the long-awaited project from Aamir Khan Productions, is quietly being readied for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. While an official announcement is still under wraps, trusted sources confirm that the emotional drama starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan has locked its release date.

BREAKING: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din to hit screens on November 7, 2025; Aamir Khan & Mansoor Khan to collaborate after 17 years

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is being seen as a film that could mark a turning point for both its leads—particularly Junaid Khan, who is being closely watched as he builds his on-screen journey. The film also brings the powerhouse performer Sai Pallavi into the Hindi film landscape with renewed buzz after her pan-India acclaim.

But what makes this release even more special is the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. The cousins—who last collaborated 17 years ago on Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na—have come together once again to produce Ek Din, signalling a return to their storytelling roots. Given Mansoor’s legacy with cult favourites like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, the collaboration has already created a quiet ripple within industry circles.

Sources reveal that post-Sitaare Zameen Par’s success, Aamir is keen to back films with strong narrative depth, and Ek Din aligns with that vision. Though not positioned as a festive or holiday release, the film’s early November slot suggests confidence in its content and word-of-mouth potential.

While Junaid has remained media-shy, he has spoken in the past about how much he admires Sai Pallavi’s raw talent, and how the opportunity to share screen space with her has been creatively enriching. The duo’s pairing is fresh, and the narrative reportedly gives both actors ample scope to shine.

With its strong cast, emotional undercurrents, and the rare return of Mansoor Khan to the creative fold, Ek Din is one film industry insiders are watching very closely. The official confirmation of its release date is expected soon, but for now, consider this your exclusive first word.

Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals unknown origin story behind iconic ad ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’; reveals it was initially rejected

More Pages: Ek Din Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.