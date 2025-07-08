Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, recipient of the National Award and Padma Shri, is set to explore the world of Bollywood in his upcoming project, The Wives.

Madhur Bhandarkar begins filming The Wives in Mumbai

Announced earlier this year, the film—featuring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala—has begun filming today in Mumbai.

Madhur Bhandarkar shared, “With The Wives, I want to peel back yet another glamorous layer of society and show what really lies beneath. This film will be a bold, unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard.”

Bhandarkar, known for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Heroine, Traffic Signal, and Babli Bouncer, which explore the complexities beneath glamorous surfaces, now turns his attention to the lives of Bollywood star wives—a world marked by luxury, intrigue, and behind-the-scenes dynamics rarely seen by the public.

With years of experience in storytelling, Bhandarkar continues to explore the less-visible aspects of the entertainment industry. In this film, he focuses on the personal and social lives behind the glamour, offering a closer look at the world of Bollywood’s inner circle through his characteristic attention to detail and realism.

The Wives also marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, after their successful project India Lockdown which won hearts with its straight-to-OTT release.

“Collaborating with Madhur sir again is truly exciting. He has a rare gift for telling stories that make people sit up and think. The Wives will be an eye-opener and I’m proud to be backing a project that’s so honest and relevant.” Said Jain

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is set to be another thought-provoking addition to the director’s celebrated filmography.

