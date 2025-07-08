The buzz surrounding Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, has had a ripple effect beyond cinema, boosting investor sentiment and pushing up the market value of its producer’s company. The film, bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, released its first glimpse on July 3. Anticipation for the project was already high, but the unveiling of the visuals propelled excitement to new levels, both among fans and on the stock market.

Prime Focus Ltd, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), had already seen a 30% jump in its share price—from Rs 113.47 to Rs 149.69—between June 25 and July 1, following board approval of a preferential issue of 462.7 million equity shares. But the buzz around the Ramayana glimpse gave it an even bigger boost.

On July 3, the day of the glimpse launch, Prime Focus shares peaked at Rs 176, up from Rs 149.69 just two days earlier. This surge pushed the company's market capitalisation from Rs 4,638 crore on July 1 to a peak of Rs 5,641 crore—an increase of over Rs 1,000 crore. By market close, the share price had dipped slightly to Rs 169, bringing the market cap to approximately Rs 5,200 crore.

Adding to the momentum, Ramayana’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to invest in the film’s production house. According to a report in Business Standard, Ranbir will be allotted 1.25 million shares of Prime Focus. Although the exact price of the acquisition has not been disclosed, based on the current market value, his investment is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being mounted as one of the most expensive and high-profile Indian films ever. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also boasts an iconic musical collaboration between AR Rahman and Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer, who will be making his Bollywood debut.

Ramayana is scheduled to release in two parts, with Part 1 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in 2027.

