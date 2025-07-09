The Metro… In Dino director revealed his approach to creating a stress-free environment on set and praised flexible shifts for actors.

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Deepika Padukone’s alleged exit from Spirit due to disagreements over flexible work shifts, renowned filmmaker Anurag Basu has come out in support of the actress. During an interview with Firstpost, the Metro… In Dino director made it clear that he too stands against long-hour shoots and believes in maintaining a stress-free atmosphere for his actors.

Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone amid work hour controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: “I absolutely agree with what she said”

Speaking to Firstpost, Basu said, “I also don’t like long-hour shifts at work. My actors never complain about long hours or stress at work. So, I absolutely agree with what Deepika Padukone had to say. It’s a film; I never give my actors a chance to complain about this.”

He further shared insight into his directorial process, saying, “I want my actors to be very happy on set and know their character well. I don’t give too much information to them before the shoot begins. Let them discover their roles, and this is the method I have been following for ages.”

Currently promoting Metro… In Dino, which hit theatres earlier this month, Anurag Basu’s endorsement of flexible working conditions adds significant weight to the growing conversation about prioritizing mental well-being and work-life balance in the Indian film industry.

This conversation started after earlier reports claimed that Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit opposite Prabhas after her request for flexible work hours was reportedly not accommodated. Sources close to the development suggested that Deepika, now a new mother, had set new conditions to prioritize spending time with her daughter, Dua.

While this led to Triptii Dimri replacing Deepika in the lead role, the situation escalated after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly aimed at actors and their work ethics. Since then, several industry figures have voiced their support for Deepika’s stance on work-life balance - and Anurag Basu has now joined that list.

As more voices come forward, Deepika’s decision—though never publicly confirmed—continues to gain traction as a turning point in how Bollywood navigates changing priorities for actors, especially mothers in the industry.

