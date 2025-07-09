Tiger Shroff wraps up Baaghi 4 ahead of September 5 release; says “Don’t think I’ve ever bled as much for any film”

Tiger Shroff has officially wrapped up shooting for Baaghi 4, the latest installment in the action franchise that has played a key role in shaping his career. The actor took to social media on Tuesday, July 9, to share the update with fans. Alongside a series of photos holding the film’s clapboard, Tiger expressed gratitude in a heartfelt note.

“And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Don’t think I’ve ever bled as much for any film. This one's for you,” he wrote in the caption.

Directed by A Harsha and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 marks Tiger’s return to the action genre, a space that has defined much of his filmography. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles.

The Baaghi series has been a consistent part of Tiger’s cinematic journey, with earlier installments finding a strong following, particularly among younger viewers. While his recent projects haven’t performed well at the box office, except for his appearance in Singham Again, Baaghi 4 represents an opportunity for the actor to reconnect with his core audience. The film is slated for release on September 5 this year.

Meanwhile, director Ahmed Khan, who helmed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, recently shared his thoughts on Tiger’s evolution as an actor. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “He’ll definitely bounce back. See his look in Baaghi 4. I really loved it. Tiger is very hard-working. He’s now open to doing different things; people will accept him with open arms. He didn’t immediately do too many films differently. He kept himself in that one zone. But now, after so many years, he has shifted gears. Hence, there would be a new Tiger. That’s how actors have a long run. When you don’t change, then it’s over as you won’t have anything new to offer.”

