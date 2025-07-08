Saiyami Kher becomes the first Indian actor to complete Ironman 70.3 twice in a year.

Actress and sports enthusiast Saiyami Kher successfully completed her second Ironman 70.3 Triathlon on July 6, 2025, in Jönköping, Sweden. With this achievement, she became the only Indian actor to have finished the Ironman 70.3 race twice within a year.

The Ironman 70.3 is an endurance challenge involving 1.9 km of open water swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km half marathon run, all completed within a single day. Saiyami completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024, marking her debut in international endurance racing.

Her second race in Sweden was the European Championship and came with added challenges, including cold waters, steep hills, and strong headwinds. Saiyami completed the course 32 minutes faster than her previous race.

“People often ask why I put myself through this kind of torture. The truth is, it’s not about proving anything to the world. I’ve never thrived on external validation. For me, endurance sport is deeply personal — it’s a race against my own doubts. This year, my only goal was to be better than I was last year. And I did just that,” said Saiyami in a post after the race.

“As a woman, it’s additionally a big pain to do such a physically challenging activity with your period but it’s just a reminder that it’s always mind over matter. There’s a strange, quiet pride in finishing something that once felt impossible. A deep joy,” added the actress.

Saiyami has spoken openly about the role of sport in her life, often highlighting its impact on her mindset and approach to challenges. Her second Ironman 70.3 finish marks a significant personal milestone, as few Indian celebrities have participated in the event.

