Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with onscreen parents Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta

It’s going to be a reunion of Badhaai Ho team in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The modern-day hero Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And now Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann’s onscreen parents from Badhaai Ho, have been roped in for the sequel of the 2017 sleeper hit.

When the story was narrated to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, they loved it and immediately came on board. They play a couple in this film too but will be starring in completely different avatars. The film will tackle the subject of homosexuality in a light-hearted manner. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said that they are choosing to explore a novel subject with this film and they needed actors like Neena and Gajraj in the film.

Earlier, Ayushmann, in a statement, said, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 14, 2020. The film, produced by Aanand L Rai, will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will clash with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan‘s love story which is being directed by Imtiaz Ali.

